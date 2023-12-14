'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Actor Dead: Camden Toy Was 68

Camden Toy, an actor who appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away. After a personal two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Toy died on Monday at the age of 68, according to Toy's rep.

Bea Henderson, Toy's partner, spoke about the actor's condition on his Facebook page, sharing that he had chosen not to disclose his diagnosis publically. "Many of our circle know that Camden has been battling with pancreatic cancer for 2 years," Henderson wrote. He was diagnosed in February last year after months of mysterious pain." "His condition has declined a lot in the last two months and tremendously in the last several days."

Juliet Landau, best known for playing the vampire Drusilla on the popular series Buffy and a close friend of Toy, released a statement saying, "Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent. From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He's been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly."

In a brief post on X (formerly Twitter), James Leary, the actor who played Clem on the popular TV show, publicly confirmed Toy's death. "The world lost a delightfully maniacal, abundantly kind, and overwhelmingly generous soul last night. I had the pleasure and privilege to travel the world, tread the boards, and sail the seas with @Camden_Toy and I shall cherish every moment. Rest easy. #buffythevampireslayer," Leary wrote.

Playing some of the creepiest monsters found in the supernatural series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Toy appeared in multiple episodes of the hit Joss Whedon show.

During the season 4 episode, "Hush," a nearly silent episode, Toy played a major role as one of the Gentlemen. Also, he played the sinister figure Gnarl in the season 7 episode "Same Time, Same Place" and an Ubervamp in various episodes during the season. He also played the Prince of Lies in an episode of the Buffy spin-off series Angel, which aired in 2004.

As a character actor, he appeared in several hit television shows, including The Mentalist, The League, and Shameless. Moreover, he had a recurring role in the television series The Bay as Igor Chambers. In addition to Henderson, Toy is survived by his mother and sister.