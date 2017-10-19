‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Actor Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon was busted for alleged domestic violence on Thursday.

Brendon, who played Xander Harris in the beloved series, assaulted a woman at a Palm Springs, California, hotel.

The actor and the woman were drinking when the woman got up to leave. Brendon then allegedly yanked her hair back and forced her to sit back down.

She then got up, and he yanked her hair again and forced her down to the ground.

A hotel employee then called police, who arrested Brendon and booked him for felony domestic violence.

This a far from the first time the Buffy alum had ran into trouble with the law. Most recently he was been arrested twice for damaging hotel rooms after allegedly having issues with his medication. He was also arrested for the assault of a woman at a hotel in October 2015.

Brendon has not commented on his latest arrest.