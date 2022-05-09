BTS Members Take a Personality Test With Surprising Results

✖

Ahead of their impending comeback, BTS test their personalities. There is still over a month to wait for the group's new album, Proof, and the members gifted fans on May 6 with a video about their MBTI types. Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and RM all sat down for a new video discussing their Myers-Briggs personality types.

Isabel Briggs Myers and her mother, Katharine Briggs, developed the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test. It is a questionnaire designed to help people understand how their perceptions and judgments correspond to 16 distinctive personality characteristics. The test determined which of the 16 total personality types each of the seven K-pop stars fit and if there were any overlaps between them.

During "BTS Festa 2017," a two-week event full of surprises for fans, the members completed the Myers-Briggs test for the first time and re-tested it in 2020. RM changed from an INFP mediator to an ENFP. Despite becoming an extrovert, he remained open-minded while being a global group leader.

Jin was an INTP in both years. By contrast, Suga became an INTP in 2020 from an INFP, indicating they're both creative thinkers and constantly innovating. From being an INFP to an ISFP, Jungkook demonstrated a shift in his style toward introspection, perception, and intuition. The only members who received the same results three years later were V, Jimin, and J-Hope – they were respectively ENFP, ENFJ, and ESFJ.

Two years later, RM, Jin, and V's 2022 results remained unchanged – ENFP, INTP, and INFP. The other members' results were as follows: Suga: INTP to ISTP; J-Hope: ESJF to INFJ; Jimin: ENFJ TO ESTP; and Jungkook: ISFP to INTP.

Despite being global stars, most BTS members are introverted or "I" types. Jimin tested on the extroverted side, while RM as ENFP indicates him as the "campaigner" personality type, described as a free spirit who longs for meaningful, emotional connections with other people. Two group members have MBTI profiles that align: Jin, the eldest, and Jungkook, the youngest. Myers-Briggs is the subject of debate concerning its validity, with Vox publishing an article about the shortcomings of the Myers-Briggs, claiming that "the Myers-Briggs is largely disregarded by psychologists."

This video comes soon after the group announced the upcoming single, "Yet to Come." The song will appear on Proof, their anthology album. The band has released the album to celebrate its ninth anniversary and allow their fans to own all of their songs in one place. Interested in MBTI? Take a version of the test here.