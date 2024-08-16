BTS' Suga Could Face Jail Time After Drunken Scooter Incident

K-pop sensation BTS finds themselves under scrutiny as member Suga faces potential legal repercussions following a drunken e-scooter incident in Seoul, South Korea. The 31-year-old rapper is currently on hiatus from the group to fulfill his mandatory national service and could be looking at jail time or substantial fines after a breathalyzer test revealed he was significantly over the legal alcohol limit.

On Aug. 6, Suga, whose birth name is Min Yoon-gi, was discovered prone on the ground in Seoul's Yongsan district after an apparent e-scooter mishap. Initial reports from BTS's management company, BigHit Entertainment, claimed Suga had been using an electric kickboard, according to The Guardian. However, it later came to light that the vehicle in question was actually an e-scooter capable of reaching speeds up to 30 km/h.

Police sources revealed to Yonhap News Agency that Suga's blood alcohol concentration measured 0.227%, nearly three times the 0.08% threshold for license revocation in South Korea. This level of intoxication contradicts Suga's reported statement to law enforcement that he had consumed only "a single glass of beer" prior to the incident.

Under South Korean traffic laws, the consequences of such an offense are severe. Individuals caught operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.2% or higher may face fines ranging from 10 to 20 million won (approximately £5,710 to £11,420) or imprisonment for two to five years, The Guardian reported. Importantly, these penalties apply equally to e-scooter operators and automobile drivers.

The day following the incident, Suga took to social media platform X to issue an apology, stating he had been fined and his driving privileges revoked. However, the emergence of additional details has cast doubt on the reliability of this initial statement.

The incident has sparked a divisive reaction among BTS's fanbase, known as ARMY. While some fans have rallied behind Suga, others have expressed disappointment and called for his removal from the group. This schism prompted HYBE, BTS's parent company, to address rumors of Suga's potential departure.

In a statement to YTN, as reported by Koreaboo, HYBE categorically denied any plans for Suga to leave BTS: "Talk of Suga leaving BTS is nonsense. We apologize and are committed to resolving the conflict within the fanbase."

The company reiterated the strong bonds between BTS members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V, asserting that Suga's exit is not under consideration. Instead, they focused on Suga's remorse and introspection following the incident.

Despite the controversy, BTS's planned comeback in 2025 remains on schedule. The group is expected to reunite after all seven members complete their national service obligations, which vary in nature. While most South Korean men are required to serve 18-21 months in the military, Suga was reportedly permitted to fulfill civilian duties due to shoulder surgery he underwent in 2020.

Culture critic Jung Min-jae, however, expressed concerns about the long-term impact of this incident on BTS's public image. "We will still have to wait for the results with the police investigation," Jung told the Korea Times.