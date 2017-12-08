Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Boy

Bryan Singer is being sued by a man who claims the director sexually assaulted him when he was 17 years old. Singer has denied the allegations.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman claims Singer sexually assaulted him in 2003, at a party on a yacht owned by Lester Waters. The plaintiff was 17 at the time.

During the party, Singer lured Cesar into a room and allegedly demanded he perform oral sex. Cesar claims Singer forced Cesar to perform oral and anal sex, even after the teenager refused, according to the complaint.

Cesar claims Singer told him he was a Hollywood producer who could “help” start his acting career as “long as Cesar never said anything about the incident. Singer then “told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.”

“As a result of the misconduct and unlawful acts described herein, Plaintiff has suffered, and continues to suffer, general and special damages,” the lawsuit reads. “These damages include, but are not limited to, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical and mental pain and suffering, a decrease in his ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, attorneys’ fees and costs, and other general and special damages, all in an amount to be determined at trial.”

The lawsuit was filed by Jeff Herman.

“The lawsuit was filed by the same lawyer who represented Michel Egan. Those claims were dismissed by Egan himself, and he later went to Federal prison for lying in a fraud case,” Singer’s representative told TMZ.

In 2014, Singer faced a civil lawsuit from Egan, who claimed Singer and other Hollywood executives sexually assaulted him 15 years earlier. He withdrew the lawsuit because he contradicted his previous statements. He was also sentenced to two years in federal prison for an unrelated fraud case.

Last week, production on Bohemian Rhapsody was suspended when Singer went missing from the set. Singer was then fired, but claimed 20th Century Fox wouldn’t accommodate him for a family health emergency.