Bryan Cranston Gives Bleak Outlook for Kevin Spacey’s Career

After numerous sexual assault allegations were leveled against Kevin Spacey in recent weeks by several men in the entertainment industry, the actor has been dropped by his agency and publicist, will be removed from the upcoming film All the Money in the World and production on House of Cards has been suspended.

In light of the allegations, other actors are being asked for their thoughts on the topic, including actor Bryan Cranston, who recently told BBC Newsbeat that he thinks Spacey’s career is “over.”

“He’s a phenomenal actor, but he’s not a very good person,” Cranston said. “His career now I think is over.”

While the Breaking Bad star said he never saw any abuse in Hollywood, “you know it has gone on.”

“There’s a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don’t want to do,” he said.

Cranston added that the abuse is a form of “bullying” and “control.”

“It’s almost always [done to] young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career,” he said. “That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens.”

Last week, a rep for Spacey said the actor was seeking treatment.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” the rep said in a statement, via People. “No other information will be available at this time.”

