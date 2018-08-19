Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Celebrate Daughter Rumer’s 30th Birthday Together

A month after Demi Moore brought the house down with a surprise appearance at Bruce Willis‘ Comedy Central Roast, the former couple reunited again, this time to celebrate daughter Rumer Willis‘ 30th birthday on Thursday.

Rumer’s younger sister, 24-year-old Tallulah Willis, shared a photo of their parents in a pair of adorable snapshots at the party. According to Entertainment Tonight, one of Rumer’s friends also shared a video of Willis at the party as guest sang “Happy Birthday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Middle sister Scout Willis, 27, also shared a photo of the Moore-Willis quartet together, and a photo of the sisters out with their father the night before the bash. Scout posted a long message about her sister as well.

“Oh my big sister! Oh my best friend!!! You charm me with your tender hearted vulnerability,” Scout wrote. “You are weird to the core, you are so bursting with love and compassion. You are so strong, so fierce, you strive to grow and become better every damn day and i have seen the fruits of your labor. I know 30 can seem big and scary but you are going to thrive this year and I think it will be the best yet!”

Scout continued, “You are wholly enchanting when you allow your most pure self to shine and that is what i wish most for you this year!! To allow the rest of the world the honor to see you in your truest form as I am privileged to every day!”

Of course, Rumer also shared a bunch of photos from the bash. In one, her famous parents are seen kissing her cheeks.

“Thanks for making me,” Rumer wrote.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000. Moore made an unannounced appearance at Comedy Central’s Willis roast, where she took several jabs at her ex-husband’s expense.

“People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did,” Moore joked. She later suggested that the reason why the last two Die Hard movies “sucked” was because they were made after their split.

However, she did have some kind words to say about Willis’ parenting.

“Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper,” Moore joked. “Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper… Some things never change.”

Photo credit: Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central