Brody Jenner Steps out With Josie Canseco Amid Dating Rumors Following Kaitlynn Carter Breakup

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced earlier this month that they had separated after five years together, and Jenner now seems to be spending time with someone new. On Wednesday, the reality star was spotted with model Josie Canseco at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles, with a witness sharing that the two were there with friends.

“Brody and Josie arrived at Warwick together in the same car. It was around 11 p.m. and they were with a few of Brody’s friends and few of Josie’s friends,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Brody hugged some people outside and Josie hung out behind him. Brody kept his hat and hoodie on and tried to stay low key. He was happy and in a great mood. He was greeting people shaking hands and enjoying himself.”

“Inside the club Josie put her arm around Brody’s neck from time to time and he smiled,” the source continued. “They were hanging out in a group the entire night with Josie talking to her friends and Brody talking to his.”

The eyewitness added that the duo spent a few hours at Warwick before leaving for a house party with friends.

“They hung out at the house for another hour drinking more and talking,” the insider said. “After 2 a.m. Josie told everyone she had to work in the morning and she got up and left on her own in an Uber. Brody stayed behind with his friends and didn’t leave with Josie.”

Another witness said that Jenner “wasn’t overly affectionate with Josie.”

They added, “It looked like they were together because they were sitting or standing next to each other the entire time, but they were also talking to their friends.”

In the midst of Jenner’s rumored romance with Canseco, Carter recently joined Miley Cyrus on vacation in Italy after the singer’s split from husband Liam Hemsworth. During the trip, Cyrus and Carter were seen kissing poolside near Lake Como.

“He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam],” a source told Entertainment Tonight of Jenner. “He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives.”

Jenner and Carter married in in June 2018 in Indonesia during a ceremony officiated by two Sumbanese priests at the Nihi Sumba resort on the Indonesian island of Sumba, though it is unclear whether they were ever legally married in the United States.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the couple’s reps confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

