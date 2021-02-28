Brody Jenner Reportedly Moving on With Josie Canseco

Is Brody Jenner moving on from his marriage to Kaitlynn Carter with Josie Canseco? TMZ reports that sources familiar with Jenner and Canseco say that the two have been seeing each other recently.

The reality TV star and Victoria’s Secret model reportedly met during a press tour for The Hills: New Beginnings in New York where they were introduced at a hotel party through Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee, both of whom also star on the MTV reboot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the insider, Jenner, 35, and Canseco, 22, hit it off and have been showing PDA around friends — although they’re reportedly taking things slow. Canseco is the daughter of former MLB player Jose Canseco and model Jessica Canseco, who divorced in 1999.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 (@josiecanseco) on Aug 8, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

The source also said that despite the drama that was stirred up on Instagram over the weekend on a photo of Jenner, he doesn’t particularly mind if Carter and Cyrus are romantically linked. Photographs of Carter and Cyrus kissing surfaced over the weekend hours after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split, surprising and confusing fans.

Jenner took to Instagram to share a solo shot of himself on the Malibu coastline on Sunday, writing, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” Lee poked fun at the situation, suggesting they “round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” to which Jenner replied, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

Cyrus didn’t take well to Jenner’s comment. “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” she wrote to Jenner, referencing a scene in the Hills reboot where Jenner slept in his car after an argument with Carter. Her #HotGirlSummer hashtag echoed the same one Jenner left on a photo of Cyrus and Carter earlier in the weekend.

Cyrus has been active on Instagram following a statement from her representative that confirmed her separation from Hemsworth, while Hemsworth also recently left a statement on social media wishing Cyrus “health and happiness” in the midst of their split.

Likewise, Jenner and Carter announced the end of their relationship earlier this month, with reports detailing that the two were never legally married in the United States following their ceremony in Indonesia last summer.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty