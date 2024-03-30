Beyoncé Sends Mickey Guyton a Touching Gift for 'Opening Doors' for 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé is honoring Mickey Guyton, a pioneer of country music. Upon the release of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé paid tribute to Guyton with a bouquet of white flowers and a sweet message. Guyton shared the note on Instagram on Friday, which contained a positive and uplifting sentiment to the country music star.

"Mickey, Thank you for opening doors for me queen. Keep Shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé," the note read. Guyton, well known for being the first Black artist to have earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album in 2021, was deeply touched. "With opportunity comes possibility," she captioned the post. "The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open."

On Friday, Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which includes the likes of Dolly Parton, Post Malone, and Miley Cyrus, among others, contributing to the star-studded record. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Guyton discussed Beyoncé's new country album.

"I think it's really, really cool that she's here," said Guyton, nominated for two CMT Music Awards this year. "Like, she's been in country music. So this is just an extension of that."

She spoke more at length about the topic with Nylon this month, touching on how the resurgence of discussion about Black musicians and Black women in country music has been sparked by Beyoncé's album. "I think it's very exciting Beyoncé is making her record," Guyton told the outlet. "I saw online a lot of people saying, 'Welcome to country music,' and in my eyes, Beyoncé didn't need welcoming into country music.

"Beyoncé is country music. I hope when she's here for this album, it not only continues the conversation, but continues giving artists, people of color, to have a career in country music, and that it's not a fad."

Guyton is also inspiring other Black singers to make their space in country music. When speaking to Texas Monthly in November 2023, the artist mentioned an encounter that encouraged her that country music could change to become more inclusive.

"I just met a Black artist two days ago here in Nashville, and she is really talented," she said. "But she told me she wasn't getting opportunities to perform. I said, "All I can tell you is that you have to keep showing up and doing what you love to do because your dreams are valid. If you stick to your true self, you'll find your audience."