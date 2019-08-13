Brody Jenner’s Mom Linda Thompson Speaks out Amid Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter Drama

Brody Jenner’s mother is showing support for her son amid the latest drama to come from the split from his ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Linda Thompson left a comment on Jenner’s latest Instagram post praising him for his “dignity” amid the breakup.

“Always so proud of your dignity, generosity, kindness & nobility,” Thompson, 69, wrote. “You are a gentleman and I love you very much. Onward…”

Thompson, who shares adult sons Brody and Brandon with Olympic decathlete Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, left the comment on a photo Jenner posted of himself on the Malibu coastline. “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” he captioned the post a day after Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus on their Italian vacation.

Brandon Lee, Jenner’s friend and co-star on The Hills: New Beginnings, also left a pointed comment on Jenner’s post. “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” Lee joked, to which Jenner replied, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus apparently didn’t find their jokes as funny, and hit back at the reality star. “[Brody Jenner] go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “[Hot Girl Summer].” Cyrus’ quip was in reference to a scene from The Hills: New Beginnings in which Jenner slept in his car after an argument with Carter.

Jenner and Carter announced their split earlier this month after saying “I do” in Indonesia nearly one year prior. After they confirmed their breakup, reports surfaced revealing that they were never legally married in the United States due to failure to obtain a marriage license.

Meanwhile, Cyrus recently parted ways with her husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth, following their December 2018 wedding in Nashville.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

