Brody Jenner Makes Relationship With Josie Canseco Official With Kiss on Instagram

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco, the daughter of retired MLB player Jose Canseco, made their relationship Instagram official on Friday. Canseco shared photos of the couple horseriding in Montana, including photo of the couple kissing. Their relationship blossomed after Jenner broke up with Kaitlynn Carter.

“Thank you,” Canseco, 22, wrote in the caption on Instagram, alongside a heart emoji.

Jenner, 36, also shared a photo of the two on horseback, adding the caption, “I’d rather be lost in the woods than found in the city.”

Jenner posted videos from the trip in his Instagram Story, including a video of Canseco at a shooting range with a heart-eyes emoji.

Canseco and The Hills: New Beginnings star were first linked last month. TMZ reported that Jenner met the Victoria’s Secret model during the Hills revival press tour in New York at a hotel party. Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado, who joined The Hills franchise for the revival, introduced the couple.

“Brody has been talking to her a little bit, but they aren’t dating. They know each other and have figured out that they have a lot of friends in common in Malibu,” a source told E! News last month. “Of course, he finds her very attractive. They’ve seen each other and it could turn into something. But to say they are dating is a little bit premature.”

Based on the new Instagram posts, the couple are definitely dating now. Canseco joined Jenner for his birthday party in New Jersey. They were seen at another party together with Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, and Canseco’s mother, Jessica Canseco.

In early August, Jenner and Carter split. The couple got engaged in 2016 and held a big celebration in 2018 on the island of Hiki Sumba that was thought to be a wedding. However, the couple never legally married in the U.S. Carter reportedly wanted to start a family and get legally married, but Jenner did not and they broke up.

Shortly thereafter, Jenner found himself at the middle of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce. Cyrus was on vacation with Carter at the time her split was announced, and the two have been inseparable ever since. Carter and Cyrus even gave Jenner a joint birthday present, a weed bouquet.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” Jenner wrote on Isntagram after Cyurs and Hemsworth’s split. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

Jenner continued, “Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” he continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her.”

He concluded, “She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

The Hills: New Beginnings wrapped up its first season last week. The show was already renewed for a second season.

