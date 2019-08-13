Brody Jenner Allegedly Reaches out to Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Over Viral Makeout Photos

Things have been heating up in this new celebrity love square after Brody Jenner has reportedly reached out to ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, along with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

According to ET, Jenner isn’t here to hold any grudges. After a photo surfaced of Carter locking lips with Cyrus in Lake Como, Italy at a hotel, Jenner apparently reached out to all three parties separately. The source told ET that, “he wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives.”

Shortly after the viral photo of Carter and Cyrus got out, Jenner made a comment about the recent breakup of Cyrus and Hemsworth in which he said on Instagram, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach comings soon.“

This drew a response from the pop singer, “[Brody Jenner] go take a nap in your truck and cool off.”

The two former couples became friends over a year ago after Jenner introduced his ex to Cyrus and Hemsworth. Fast forward to the present, and this relationship has become quite complicated.

It wasn’t long ago that Jenner and Carter announced their split. The situation played out on The Hills: New Beginnings with Carter moving out of their home after the two had differing views of their future. Carter was interested in starting a family while Jenner was not yet ready for kids.

The two had an up-and-down marriage to say the least. On the show, Spencer Pratt joked about Jenner being a prisoner in the relationship.

“I think there’ll be a lot of success in Brody,” Pratt said on the show. “I feel like I said it, that he almost was like a hostage, it felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out, get me out.”

Pratt added more fuel to the fire in an interview with Cosmopolitan when he shared what he believes was the real reason for the couple’s split. After the two never legally got married, Pratt explained that Jenner’s reluctance to officially tie the knot had a lot to do with Carter’s unhappiness.

“By the way, I knew their marriage wasn’t real. I already addressed it with Brody, and he said he didn’t want to marry her because he didn’t want her to have access to Linda’s money,” he said.

The back-and-forth drama has fans on the edge of the seat. If there’s anything to be learned from what’s transpired so far, it’s that this saga is bound to have another twist or turn in the near future.