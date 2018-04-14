Britney Spears Pulls off Backflips in Latest Workout Video

Britney Spears is back with another one of her fan-favorite workout snaps, and this one is all about flips.

The pop star went on Twitter to share the below clip of herself on a trampoline, which is set to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She is shown dressed in stylish workout wear doing several backflips on the trampoline.

She simply captioned the clip, which has already been watched 117,000 times, with three apple emojis.

If Spears’ workout outfit looks familiar, it is because the “Toxic” singer has shown it off on social media below. This yellow sports bra and multi-color short combo has popped up on her Instagram earlier this year in a stylish selfie.

Spears regularly models her fit physique on Instagram and the below toned workout snap is one of the the latest of Spears’ top looks.

The stylish looks sees Spears in a pink zip-up sports bra, white booty shorts and teal tennis shoes.

She simply captioned the photo “Found my white booty shorts” with four winking emojis added on.

When Spears is not dropping stylish selfies, she is also modelling professionally.

Fashion brand Kenzo recently revealed that the pop star was the face of their new collection titled #KenzoLovesBritney.

In the first photo of the shoot, Spears, 36, stands on a street set wearing denim underwear, thigh-high denim boots, a denim baseball cap and uniquely designed denim jacket. Kenzo described Spears as “the quintessential queen of denim” after pulling off the bold look.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer shared her enthusiasm for the collection alongside another snap from the shoot.

She told she was “so excited” about the Kenzo partnership and its accompanying photo campaign, which was shot by Peter Lindbergh.

The accompanying photo shows Spears modelling the collection’s green hoodie, the denim cap from the previous shot and a small red backpack.

So excited to announce my new campaign for @KENZO’s La Collection Memento No2 shot by @peterlindbergh!!! #kenzolovesbritney pic.twitter.com/oFY6f43nfM — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 20, 2018

She also spoke with Vogue about her impressions of the line.

“This collection is very youthful,” Spears said. “We had fun on set, even though it was a bit weird for me at first. I am used to shooting in a studio or a small space, and this was on the street. We were out there and I had really promiscuous clothes on, which felt odd, but, of course, on film it turned out to be really cool.”

Photo Credit: RCA Records / Randee St. Nicholas