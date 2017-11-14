Britney Spears Shows off Her Stunning Figure on Instagram

🌺🍎🌺🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Britney Spears took to Instagram today to share a couple of photos of herself showing off her stunning figure in her gym.

In the photos, Spears can be seen rocking a sports bra with yellow and black trim, a pair of purple workout shorts, and a pair of black tennis shoes.

The first photo is a close-up shot and clearly reveals her fit figure and toned legs. The second can be seen by swiping and is a wider shot that allows her Instagram followers a better view of her workout gear.

When she’s not posting workout photos, one of Spears’ favorite Instagram past-times is putting on homemade fashion shows.

For example, in one earlier this year Spears rocked three different looks for the camera, twirling and stunning in each one. The first was a white, long-sleeved, backless number that is dangerously short and shows off her gorgeous legs.

The second was a cowgirl-style outfit, complete with ripped jeans, cowboy boots, a white crop top that shows off her fit midriff, and a cowboy hat.

The third and final outfit was a short, sleeveless, green dress that hangs on by one shoulder, showing off those fit arms of hers.