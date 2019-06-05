Britney Spears Reveals Stuffed Serpent Video Set to Billie Eilish Song

Britney Spears has been gifting fans with all kinds of Instagram content lately, but the pop star may have just topped herself with her latest video.

On Monday, Spears shared a clip of herself dancing to Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy,” performing a series of fast-paced movies in a dimly-lit foyer, a winding staircase and set of glass doors behind her.

In the middle of her mini-performance, the 37-year-old walked to a nearby piano and draped herself over it before returning to the floor and the stuffed snake she had been using as a prop.

As any Spears fan will tell you, the most important part of the video is the fact that Spears is dancing with a snake, which she previously did during her iconic performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards when she performed her hit “I’m a Slave 4 U” with a yellow python named Banana around her neck.

The mom of two referenced the moment in her caption on Monday, writing, “Great song !! It made me pick up another [snake] @billieeilish.”

Eilish, who was not yet born when Spears performed with Banana, clearly appreciated the shoutout, commenting, “[Oh my God]” on Spears’ post and sharing the video on her own Instagram Story, adding, “Wooooooooooooow.”

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also commented on the clip, joking “The snake must be so dizzy after this,” along with the hashtag #goat.

Over the weekend, Spears shared a photo of herself and Asghari perched on bikes in front of a scenic pond.

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood… just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!” she wrote, to which her boyfriend replied, “Are you talking about the lake or that handsome gentleman.”

Spears recently shot down rumors that she wasn’t in control of her Instagram account in a video message to fans.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So you’re wrong, but I hope you like it,” she said in the clip, which preceded a video of the mom of two modeling a series of dresses in her California home set to Rihanna‘s “Man Down.”

The pop star’s increased Instagram activity comes after a stay in a mental health facility in April, with PEOPLE reporting that Spears is now receiving outpatient treatment.

