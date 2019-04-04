Britney Spears’ Sons Staying With Dad Kevin Federline as She Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, is caring for their two sons while Spears seeks treatment at a wellness center, a source told Us Weekly.

The source said Federline, 41, “has the boys” while Spears seeks treatment at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.” The source added that Federline “is considering going back to court for increased child support payments” for their sons, 13-year-old Sean Preston and 12-year-old Jayden.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Spears, 37, had checked into a mental health facility in the midst of her father, Jamie Spears’, health crisis.

“Britney’s sons are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin, for the time being,” the insider told Us Weekly, noting that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “has been nothing but supportive through everything.” The source added that Spears “will be [at the wellness facility] for a few weeks.”

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight that “Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well.”

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 until they finalized their divorce in 2007.

The “Stronger” singer returned to Instagram on Wednesday after a nearly three-month hiatus to share a quote about the importance of self care. “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” the quote read. She captioned the post: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

Ahead of reportedly checking in to the mental health facility, Spears has been dealing with her father’s illness in recent months and even put her Las Vegas show, Britney: Domination, on an indefinite hiatus. Jamie Spears, 66, was hospitalized in November 2018 and underwent surgery after his colon ruptured. The family has credited the doctors and nurses involved with saving his life.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Spears said in a statement in January. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

A source told ET that Spears “seems to be on a constant roller coaster and can’t get off.”

“She is finally getting the help she needs,” the source said. “She is the one who finally decided she needed help and made the decision to manage her own emotions. She finally realized it was affecting her everyday life and even her relationships. She wants to feel better and more relaxed and taking time to focus on herself truly is her only option. It has been a rough year. While those closest to her have encouraged her to get help, she finally decided on her own it was time.”