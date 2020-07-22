Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Stands up for Kanye West Amid Public Meltdown

Kanye West’s public meltdown on Monday night saw many in the entertainment industry respond to the barrage of concerning tweets he posted. Among those was Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Brittney Spears, who echoed a similar sentiment to that of Halsey.

The former Zoey 101 star shared the tweet Halsey put out in which she told everyone that they’re can be “no jokes right now.” Spears wrote that, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person.” She added, “I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.” In Halsey’s original tweet, the New Jersey pop star mentioned how she has put a lot of effort into offering education on bipolar disorder, noting that was “disturbed” by West’s antics. She went on that if a person can’t offer help, it’s best to “offer silence.” This was a point that Spears mentioned at the start of her post, quoting the line in its entirety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jul 21, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

In regards to what happened with West during his rant, the music mogul seemingly came out of no where with an onslaught of tweets, some of which have since been deleted. Among the biggest eye-catching remarks was claiming his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner, had attempted to lock him up. Another notable tweet saw him tweet that NBC was responsible for locking up Bill Cosby. He also called out Shia LaBeauf. All of this comes as West has recently inserted himself into the upcoming election with his first stop on the campaign occurring over the weekend in Charleston, South Carolina.

That was where West was seen making some controversial remarks, including one about Harriet Tubman. He suggested that Tubman didn’t actually free slaves as part of her work in the Underground Railroad, instead saying she “just had the slaves go work for white people.” His remarks struck a chord with the Tubman family. Her great-great-great niece told TMZ that she risked her life to save people, “and if it hadn’t been for people like, he would still be on that plantation.”