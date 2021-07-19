✖

Britney Spears has been increasingly vocal on social media in recent weeks, and she got fans talking again on Sunday when her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a video to his Instagram Story of Spears singing along to her 2001 song "Lonely." The clip was filmed in a car with Spears seemingly in the driver's seat, her red nails visible as she pressed a button to start the song from the beginning, telling Asghari, that "Lonely" is a "song I wrote that I was proud of."

"Really?" Asghari asked, adding, "I love this song." Before the video cut off, Spears begins to sing the first verse, which reads, "To think I'm so naive / How dare you play with me? / I gave you heart and soul, yeah / Tell me baby, please / Why you screwing with my head? / I don't think you understand / I won't take your (huh) no more / Don't knock on my door." The song is an empowering kiss-off about deciding to move on from a relationship and was written by Spears with Josh Schwartz, Brian Kierulf and Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins for her 2001 self-titled album.

BRITNEY STANNING FOR HER SELF TITLED ALBUM AND SINGING A BIT OF LONELY pic.twitter.com/gUQwvc1XWf — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) July 18, 2021

Shortly after Asghari's post, Spears shared a video on her own Instagram feed of herself dancing to Billie Eilish's hit "Bad Guy." Her caption read, "May the Lord wrap your mean a— up in joy today .... PS RED !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance … if you don’t like it ... don’t watch it !!!!!"

Fans instantly took the message as a dig at Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who posted a dressing room selfie earlier on Sunday captioned, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit," though her caption has now been changed to emojis only.

That post followed Britney's Saturday post featuring a graphic that read "Take me as I am or kiss my a—, eat s— and step on Legos" and a caption calling out several of her family members including Jamie Lynn and her father. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I've done that for the past 13 years," she began before discussing Jamie Lynn.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!" Britney also noted that she "didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!"

She concluded by criticizing those who say "it's weird" that "I still have hope for fairy tales." "People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!!" she wrote. "I'm gonna go read a mother f—ing fairy tale now !!!!"