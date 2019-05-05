Britney Spears Shows off Impressive Dance Skills With Bikini Yoga in New Video Amid Treatment

Britney Spears is back with a fun new yoga video after finishing treatment at a mental health facility.

The “Work B—” singer took to Instagram Saturday to show off her dance skills and washboard abs in a new fitness video soundtracked by the Cardi B hit song, “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Spears can be seen working her way through a series of challenging yoga poses — including a one-arm plank and a handstand, which she was able to hold as she walked around on her hands — while wearing a zebra-pint bikini and having a seemingly great time during the sunny outdoor workout.

The pop star also seemingly paid tribute to Cardi when she included a steamy split in the routine, as she bounced up and down, showing off her flexibility.

“Yoga on the green,” Spears wrote in the caption of the impressive clip, adding a variety of playful emojis. She also added “I really like it LIKE THAT !!” referencing the hit song.

The new video comes over a week since Spears left a mental health facility, after she reportedly checked herself into a 30-day program to take some time for herself amid her father’s health issues.

A source preciously told PEOPLE that Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, picked her up and drove her home. The personal trainer has stayed by her side as she battles issues with her family.

“Britney is back at home and is very happy about it,” the source said at the time, adding that the pop star would be spending her first weekend home with her sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, as well as her boyfriend.

Before checking out of the facility, Spears returned to social media to address rumors she had been checked into the facility against her will, prompting her fans to start the #FreeBritney movement.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said in another video posted to her Instagram. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

“Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things — crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” Spears wrote in the caption of the video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she added. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you [three red heart emojis].”