Britney Spears Shows off Abs During ‘Much Needed’ Solo Vacation Amid Ongoing Family Drama

Britney Spears is taking a “much-needed” vacation amid the drama going on with ex-husband Kevin Federline and her dad, Jamie Spears. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out “on vacay” by herself. In the clip, she donned a pink sports bra and black Spandex shorts, showcasing her toned abs during the workout.

“On a much needed vacay by myself !!!! I was so excited I found a great gym ……there were private mini rooms in the gym so you could box and lift … it was great day !!!!!” Spears captioned her post from an undisclosed location Thursday afternoon.

The video came a few days after Federline, 41, was granted a restraining order against Spears’ father, 67, following a heated altercation between Sean Preston, Britney and Federline’s 13-year-old son and his grandfather.

A source told Us Weekly that Sean Preston was at Jamie’s home on Aug. 24 with his 12-year-old brother Jayden James, who is Spears and Federline’s second child. “Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” the source said.

The restraining order, which was granted without any opposition from Jamie, prohibits him from going near Preston or Jayden for three years. The conditions also state that an adult whom the former backup dancer approves of, who cannot be Jamie, must be present whenever the boys are with Spears.

On Friday, TMZ reported that Jamie has asked to temporarily be removed as his daughter’s conservator. According to legal documents, Jamie asked “to temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship … due to personal health reasons.”

Jamie said he wants Jodi Montgomery, whom he described as Spears’ care manager over the past year, to be Spears’ temporary conservator.

A source previously told TMZ that Jamie’s team believed Federline or Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, might try and challenge his conservatorship in the wake of the restraining order.

The abuse allegations from Federline came shortly before Spears and Federline, who divorced in 2007 after two years of marriage, changed their child custody agreement so that Federline will receive custody of the two boys 70 percent of the time, while Spears will get 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. Previously, they had a 50-50 arrangement — one that had been in place since their split in 2007.