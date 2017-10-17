Britney Spears Packs on the PDA in Steamy Video With Her ‘Love’

🎹🎻🌹C L A S S I C M O O D 🌹🎻🎹 with @samasghari #mylove A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Britney Spears first met now-boyfriend Sam Asghari nearly a year ago, and it looks like she’s feeling extra sentimental.

The pop star shared a video montage Monday of sweet and sexy moments with her beau, selecting Beethoven’s “Fur Elise” as mood music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“C L A S S I C M O O D with @samasghari,” Spears captioned the intimate video filled with dancing and smooches. She added the hashtag “#mylove” to make her feelings crystal clear.

In two clips, the pop princess twirls into the personal trainer’s arms on what looks to be a balcony inside her mansion. (You’ll recognize it from some of her DIY ‘runway model’ videos.) In another, the fit pair chill out by the pool, while they cozy up in the dark with a funny cat ears filter for the final video.

Up Next: Britney Spears Performs for the First Time in Las Vegas Since Shooting

Spears and Asghari have allegedly been cozying up since November 2016 when fans noticed that he posted a photo of himself getting close to the Glory singer at a restaurant. He later deleted the photo.

But at some point, the rumors became true and the pair made things official.

The couple’s unlikely romance began after he worked in front of the camera on Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video shoot, but Spears said they didn’t really get together until months later. After the video shoot, Spears found Asghari’s phone number on a note in her bag about five months later, she said in a January radio interview, PEOPLE reports.

“I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person,” Spears said of her nearly missed connection with Asghari.

Now, the love birds are on in full force, often sharing sexy snaps of their time together or writing sweet messages.

Nearly a decade after Spears’ rocky divorce from ex Kevin Federline, a man with whom she has two children, it seems like the Grammy winner is enjoying her new comfortable relationship. Will the theme of her next album boast all things love?

Photo credit: Instagram / @samasghari