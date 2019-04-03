Britney Spears Said She Was Taking ‘Me Time’ Before Mental Health Check-in News Broke

Britney Spears returned to social media to talk about self-care ahead of reports detailing her check-in to a mental health facility.

The pop queen posted on Instagram for the first time since January with a quote discussing taking care of yourself in the midst of her father, Jamie Spears’ health issues.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time [smiley face emoticon],” Spears wrote on the caption of the quote.

Fans of the singer took to the comments section to welcome her back to social media after he extended break and wish her well.

“So happy you’re getting the relaxation you deserve! we love you!!” one user wrote.

“[Oh my God] I so glad you’re okay,” another follower commented, likely referring too the TMZ report posted shortly after she posted her photo.

According to the outlet, Spears checked herself into a mental health facility after she found herself “distraught” due to her dad’s health struggles.

Sources told the publication that Spears checked herself into the facility about a week ago and is planning to stay there for 30 days.

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” the quote Spears shared on her Instagram read.

Another insider told PEOPLE that Spears chose to take some time for herself in the midst of her family’s difficult period.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the source said. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Spears previously made the decision to put her career on hold, postponing her second Las Vegas residency and delaying a new album, to focus on her family as Jamie underwent emergency surgery due to a ruptured colon. He had a second surgery in March.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” Spears revealed. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all…always.”