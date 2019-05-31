Britney Spears Reportedly Details All Her Past Troubles in Never-Before-Seen Letter

During the height of her troubles, Britney Spears reportedly wrote a letter, in which she claimed she was silenced and lied to by her team.

The letter, given to a member of Spears’ team between 2009 and 2010, was obtained by The Daily Mail and published Thursday. It was written in the third person and resurfaced as Spears continues her court battle over her well-being.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told The Daily Mail the letter was written so Spears could give her side of the story behind her 2008 psychiatric hold.

“I think she was frustrated with what was going on and what was being reported and said,” the source said. “She didn’t usually get a chance to speak her mind and be heard. She is thoughtful and sweet.”

At the beginning of the letter, Spears takes aim at ex-husband Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons.

“After reading Kevin’s article in People I was amazed at how a lot of the focus was on Britney their mother to sell a story for People magazine, instead of the focus being on Kevin,” Spears wrote. “What happened to Britney was a year ago and people need to get with the times. And as far as Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers b/c she went to visit him in N.Y. and he wouldn’t see her and the children and her lawyers said if she doesn’t divorce him he’s going to do it himself.”

Spears wrote that Federline trying to play the “innocent victim” was not relevant, because “he left her and her babies.”

“She is a completely different person and most of their fighting was done back then b/c of his problem waking and bakins to marujuna [sic] at 5 in the morning,” she continued. “No one talks about these things b/c no one knows the truth.”

The next subject she tackled is the January 2008 psychiatric hold. It happened after Federline went to her home to pick up their sons Preston and Jayden. Spears, then 26, locked herself in a bathroom with Jayden and refused to give him to Federline. Police arrived and determined she was under the influence and rushed her to a hospital on a gurney.

In the letter, Spears wrote that her behavior was “understandable considering her friend at the door kept telling her the cops are leaving don’t worry stay in the bathroom.”

She continued, “She was lied to and set up. Her children were taken away and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances. Her next visit took a toll as well she wasn’t listening to her manager – he lost control so he wanted to scare her.”

Spears then channeled her frustrations towards her family, claiming “the people controlling her life have made 3 million dollars this year.”

“She would love for new eyes to see her situation, but if she brings it up she’s constantly threatened that the conservators will take her kids away,” she continued. “So how long does this go on. As long as the people are getting paid and she has no rights it could go on for a while, but it doesn’t make it right at all.”

At the end, Spears pointed out that she bought her brother a $2 million apartment and her mother a $4 million Louisiana estate and gave her father “The best job in show business.”

The Daily Mail’s source claims Spears is still concerned about being taken advantage of by management and her family. Earlier this month, she was granted a temporary restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, after her team claimed he sent her messages that have caused “severe mental trauma.”

Spears is also seeking to have the terms of her conservatorship looked at in California, with the next hearing scheduled for September. She checked into a treatment facility in April. There were concerns that she was admitted against her will, but Spears denied that in an Instagram post.

On Thursday, Spears shared another Instagram video that appeared to be filmed after a therapy appointment. “After therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly,” she wrote.

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images