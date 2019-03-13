Britney Spears Reportedly ‘Can’t Get Married’ Until Father Jamie Approves

Over 10 years ago, Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship that gave her dad, Jamie Spears, control of nearly every aspect of the singer’s life, including any potential marriage Britney might want to enter into.

“Britney can’t get married unless Jamie approves it,” a source told Us Weekly, “and Jamie is inclined not to, because it would only [create complicated] legal issues.”

Spears has been dating boyfriend Sam Asghari since at least late 2016, but according to the source, the pair cannot marry without her father’s agreement.

She has been married twice — her first marriage, to childhood friend Jason Alexander, was annulled after 55 hours in 2004, and she married backup dancer Kevin Federline later that year. The couple welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden James before splitting in 2007. In December 2011, Britney became engaged to boyfriend Jason Trawick, though they split in January 2013.

The source also said that the pop star would love to have another child, “but she’d have to get her dad on board for that too.”

Jamie recently became Spears’ sole conservator after Britney’s lawyer and co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, filed documents to begin the process of stepping down. Britney was initially placed under a conservatorship in 2008 when Wallet and Jamie were appointed co-conservators of her estate.

The personal and professional conservatorship gives Jamie complete control of his daughter’s assets, but despite this, the insider claims Spears appreciates how her dad has “given her tremendous space.”

“He doesn’t live with her or micromanage her daily routine,” the source added.

Jamie is currently battling health problems of his own, and is scheduled to undergo a second colon surgery after rupturing the organ in November 2018, which resulted in a 28-day hospital stay.

Sources say that while doctors are unsure why Jamie’s colon ruptured, he has now healed enough that they can operate. Jamie’s second surgery will reportedly have a longer recovery time than his first operation, though Spears will continue to be by his side as he heals.

After Jamie’s first health scare, Spears shared a statement announcing that she would be postponing her second Las Vegas residency to focus on her family.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” she wrote. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky