Britney Spears Ordered to Pay Kevin Federline $100,000 in Legal Fees

Britney Spears was reportedly ordered to pay her ex-husband Kevin Federline $100,000 to cover his legal fees in their ongoing battle over child support.

Both parties appeared in court in August when a judge made the order. Additionally, each side was ordered to pay $10,000 to a dispute resolution company.

The duo is expected to return to court in October.

Federline put Spears on notice back in February, The Blast reports, as he wanted to re-examine their financial arrangements now that she is making a lot more money.

The “Lucky” singer reportedly pays $20,000/month to Federline for their two sons, Jayden and Sean, which was based on a percent of her income at the time the deal was hashed out.

Spears’ dad reportedly reached out to Federline to offer him an extra $10,000/month in support, but he turned it down.

Spears claims the $20,000/month she pays her ex in child support is just the beginning of what she pays for the kids. The “Toxic” singer says in addition, she pays for the kids’ private school, tutoring, all sports and extracurricular activities, clothing, electronics, computers, and phones.

The singer claims that since she and Federline currently have 50/50 custody and the current child support agreement is paid on time every month, it represents plenty of money to take care of the kids.

Federline, on the other hand, claims if the case goes any longer, it cause harm to the kids because they are starting school soon and he wants to get a house closer to the school.

“We had attempted to see if we could negotiate a voluntary increase in child support over the last several months, and we were not successful,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan wrote in the lawsuit filing. “We’re still hoping to resolve this without judicial intervention, but that’s something that is going to be a decision they will make.”

Since her Vegas residency and comeback, Spears has earned much more in recent years. The outlet reports her Vegas residency paid her $475,000 per show. She reportedly earned $15 million per year from the gig.

A source close to Spears spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently, saying that she has no idea how Federline spends the money she is already sending him.

“Kevin wants a raise in money and he can’t account for where the $20,000 is going,” they said.

Federline has four other children from other relationship.