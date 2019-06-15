Britney Spears Mom Lynne Comments on Claim Singer’s Team Is Deleting ‘Positive’ Messages

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne, has commented on accusations that Spears’ team is “deleting positive comments” from her social media posts, claiming she has experienced the same thing.

Things have been a little confusing on the Britney Spears front, as the singer works on her mental health and grapples with her conservatorship. Further complicating matters, a vocal subset of Spears’ fans insist that her parents, publicists or others in her life are intentionally spreading misinformation about her and trying to control the narrative about her. Most recently, this includes claims that they are deleting positive comments from Spears’ Instagram. Replying to a fan this week, Lynne claimed that she had experienced the same thing.

“So Britney’s team is deleting positive comments on her Instagram post and leaving negative ones to keep up the illusion that she needs help!” one fan account wrote. “They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones! How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation!!!! [Free Britney].”

“I can’t believe you just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing!” Lynne responded. “I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine which I JUST POSTED??? I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same thing.”

These days, Instagram comments are organized by algorithms based on likes, the popularity of the poster and other factors. They are almost never listed in chronological order, and with a famous user like Spears, it is easy to get the comments jumbled. Still, 64-year-old Lynne was not ready to rule out her suspicions against Spears’ team, which presumably helps her run her social media pages.

Spears had an infamous spat of mental health issues just over a decade ago, culminating in her conservatorship which started in 2008. Spears’ father, Jamie, has been her conservator ever since, and earlier this year Spears petitioned for some new freedoms under the permanent agreement. The judge turned her down, and in response her father requested that the conservatorship be extended to three more states outside of California.

In spite of all the tumultuous reports, insiders say Spears is doing well and is alright with her arrangement. In May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that everything was “business as usual” with the conservatorship. On Thursday, Spears was even granted a 5-year permanent restraining order against former manager Sam Lufti, who is accused of creating the #FreeBritney movement to harass the singer.