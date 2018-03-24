Kevin Federline Rejects Britney Spears Child Support Offer

Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline continue with messy child support negotiations after he demanded more money, citing the pop star’s recent success.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004-07 and with whom he has two sons, requested in February for an updated child support arrangement after Spears’ Las Vegas residency brought in more than $137 million in its four year run.

When Spears ignored his request for more than $20,000 to support sons Jayden and Sean Preston, Federline reportedly contacted her father, Jamie Spears, and was again denied the significant extra funds.

But a source told Us Weekly that Spears and her team sent an updated child support proposal following her ex’s requests, which Federline “flatly rejected.”

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the insider said.

“Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons,” the source added.

But, according to the insider, when Federline was sent the proposal that was offered to him by Spears’ team, the father came to the decision that the child support dilemma may need to be resolved in court.

Federline is now reportedly asking for “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” and is looking to come up with a new number based on those requests.

While Spears has not given in to her ex’s full requests, the insider said that the financial battle has taken a toll on the 36-year-old pop star.

“This is causing Britney a tremendous amount of stress [because] Kevin does indeed have full physical and legal custody of the boys. She just wants this resolved as quickly as possible,” the source said.

“The cause for concern is that [if] Kevin is given an increase this time, what is going to stop him from coming back the next time Britney signs another big deal, wanting a piece of that?,” the insider continued.

When Spears and Federline, a former backup dancer, divorced in 2007, he was awarded $1.3 million, in addition to spousal support for several years.

They also settled on a $20,000 child support agreement from Spears to Federline for their two sons. That number was determined by a percentage of how much Spears was earning at the time, a number significantly lowered by the fact that she was dealing with mental problems and experienced a career lull between albums and tours.

Federline has reportedly cited Spears’ Vegas success, of which she raked in $15 million annually, and her latest album earnings as reason he should be awarded an updated sum. He claims that because of Spears’ success, he is unable to provide the children with the same level of luxury as their mother.

Federline has retreated from the spotlight since their divorce, using his celebrity status only a handful of times to appear on shows like Celebrity Fit Club alongside John Cena. He is married to former volleyball player Victoria Prince and the couple have two children.

As for Spears, she is now romantically involved with model Sam Asghari, whom she has been dating for more than a year.