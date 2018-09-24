Britney Spears and Kevin Federline End Bitter Child Support Battle

After telling Britney Spears to “Gimme More,” Kevin Federline’schild support dispute with Spears has come to an end. Spears will reportedly be paying more money in child support to her ex-husband, with whom she shares her two sons.

The Blast reports that the pop music icon, 36, and Federline, 40, worked out a new child support plan for their sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12.

Although exact figures and details are unclear, Spears reportedly agreed to pay “thousands more a month in child support.” The news outlet also reported that there are “several other items in the couple’s new agreement but the deal is confidential.”

Sources told the outlet that Federline and his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, were seen leaving the office of Spears’ lawyer, Laura Wasser. The two attorneys reportedly worked out a deal.

Previously, Spears was reportedly paying Federline $20,000 per month for their children, but the DJ and former dancer complained the life he provided paled in comparison to that of which Spears provides for their kids.

Federlineinitially requested more child support in February, claiming a few months later that he makes less than 1 percent of what she does. In his declaration, he wrote that his income has been negatively affected as compared to when he and Spears were married and that he’s too old to find work as a dancer.

“I work as a DJ. My income this year is approximately $3,000 per month, which I earn by traveling to various entertainment venues around the country and providing musical entertainment,” he wrote in the declaration earlier this year, according to The Blast. “My income has changed significantly since the child support was last modified in approximately 2008 because I no longer earn a six-figure income like I did in 2008. I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008. I am simply less of a ‘name’ and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, reportedly offered Federline an extra $10,000 per month to settle without lawyers getting involved, but Federline’s attorney refused to let him accept the offer. Spears is reportedly worth $56 million and was also recently ordered to pay Federline $100,000 to cover his legal fees and expenses during their negotiations.

The two were expected to appear in court again in October after a judge ordered the $100,000 payment in August.

In addition to his sons with Spears, Federline also has four other children from other relationships.