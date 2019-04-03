Britney Spears ‘Just Needed to Focus on Herself’ Ahead of Mental Health Facility Check-in

Britney Spears made the decision to take time for herself ahead of news she entered a mental health facility.

The “Hold It Against Me” singer made headlines Wednesday after reports surfaced she had checked herself in for treatment a week ago and was planning on spending 30 days in the facility as her family continues to deal with her father, Jamie Spears’ declining health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news, first reported by TMZ, came shortly after Spears broke her social media silence to share a quote that read “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit,” and “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ [smiley face emoticon]”

An insider told PEOPLE exclusively that “Britney just needed to focus on herself” in the midst of her looking over father Jamie’s “life-threatening” colon rupture.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the source continues. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Jamie’s health issues first started in November 2018 after he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a ruptured colon and undergoing surgery. At the time he was hospitalized for 28 days, and his health issues prompted Britney to postpone the premiere of her second Las Vegas Residency, first scheduled to start this year.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Britney said in her Instagram announcement at the time. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” Britney continued. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

Jamie recently underwent a second surgery, as he became the sole conservator of his daughter’s estate. Britney was first placed under a conservatorship under Jamie and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet, though the latter recently stepped down.