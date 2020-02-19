Britney Spears Hospitalized After Dancing Accident

Britney Spears is in the hospital, according to the latest update from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. He posted a few photos and videos on Instagram showing Spears with a cast on her foot. It looks like the pop star is handling her recovery well. Spears broke her foot while dancing, Asghari informed fans on Tuesday afternoon. He made a touching post wishing her a speedy recovery so that she can get back to work doing what she loves.

Friends, fans and family all responded to the post, sympathetic to Spears’ injury but glad to see her apparently in high spirits. Many wished Spears the best in this setback on her usual performance goals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sending my love and healing energy,” wrote one fan.

“She’s stronger then yesterday our queen,” added another.

“Take care of her for us, Sam,” asked a third.

Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears made one of the top comments with a joke about her own daughter’s recent health issues as well.

“Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital!!” she wrote.

Spears often uses Instagram to show off her workouts, yoga and dance practice, so fans were well aware that this injury would be a big interference with her usual routine. Still, the timing could be worse considering her current schedule. Spears has no concerts planned until April, at which time she is expected to perform in London, England.

Up until recently, Spears was taking the stage nearly every night, so an injury like this would have been devastating to her. Her show Britney: Piece of Me was in residency in Las Vegas from 2013 until 2017, with 248 performances in total.

Spears intended to dive right into another concert residency, Britney: Domination, but the plans fell through. In a post on her website, she explained that she was taking an “indefinite work hiatus” to focus on her health issues and recovery. Many fans were left hoping that the ambitious plans for Domination would still be carried out one day.

Considering Spears’ fractured foot, it could be a while before anyone gets to see the show.