Britney Spears Reveals ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Halloween Costume in ‘Day Late’ Photo

Britney Spears got into the Halloween spirit on Thursday and showed off her outfit in a belated Instagram post on Friday. The 37-year-old singer went as the titular character from Alice in Wonderland. She wore the character’s classic blue dress paired with black high heels.

Fans seemed to love the costume. “Omg Alice wants what you have!!,” one wrote. “Could you imagine going trick-or-treating and running into Britney Spears?,” another said. “You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third commented.

“Imagine you’re the cashier and Britney Spears walks up to purchase a costume,” someone else wrote, in reference to Spears sharing a video in the post of her shopping at the Halloween store.

Hilariously, actress Brie Larson dressed as Spears for her Halloween outfit. She showed off the “…Baby One More Time” look on Instagram.

It’s been an emotional couple of months for Spears who has been through some serious family drama involving her father, Jamie. A couple of weeks ago, she took a much-needed vacation to Maui as an escape.

She posted several Instagram photos from there, and the captions reveals how helpful the trip was.

“Nothing heals more than the ocean,” she wrote in one photo from Hawaii. “I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui …. it’s literally turquoise … it’s unbelievable!!!”

“This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there. In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices …. we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her everytime I go to this magical place ….. here I know there is more.”

Spears has also received support from her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, who told Entertainment Tonight that he could picture himself marrying Spears.

“This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family,” the 25-year-old personal trainer shared while speaking with ET back in September, adding, “Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know.”