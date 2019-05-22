Britney Spears’ Father Files Notice of Extent to Conservatorship for Outside of California

Britney Spears’ father Jamie is reportedly looking to expand her conservatorship while the singer tries to end it.

Spears was put under a court-mandated permanent conservatorship of her father and her attorney, Andrew Wallet in 2008. At the time, the singer had had a highly publicized breakdown and had been put on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. All these years later, Spears’ father has filed a notice of intent to extend the conservatorship outside of California, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

The notice of intent states that Spears’ father wants the conservatorship to be in effect in Louisiana, Hawaii and Florida — the three other states where the pop star spends time. He is the sole conservator at this point, as Wallet resigned as con-conservator in March.

“Mr. Spears, in his capacity as Conservator of the Person and Estate, intends to register the Orders appointing Mr. Spears as a Conservator of the Person and Estate, as well as his Letters of Conservatorship, with states outside of California, in accordance with each of the states’ required procedures, including without limitation at this time, the following: Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii,” says the notice of intent.

Spears reportedly talks to her father several times each day in accordance with the conservatorship. However, recent circumstances have the conservatorship under evaluation. Spears checked herself into a mental health facility last month, and fans did not believe her when she said that it was voluntary. They called for the conservatorship to be ended with the hashtag “Free Britney.”

It is still unclear how Spears herself feels about the ordeal. According to ET, she asked a judge to allow her more freedoms under the terms of the conservatorship, but she was denied. Meanwhile, a source close to her said that her team “continues to encourage her to get long-term help,” the singer “seems to be more focused on having the ability to make her own decisions.”

“Her focus at the moment is having her autonomy,” they added.

Spears has recently made up with her mother, Lynne, who has been attending her conservatorship status hearings with her. The two obtained a temporary restraining over against Spears’ former manager, Sam Lutfi this week. Lutfi is accused of inciting panic with the “Free Britney” hashtag.