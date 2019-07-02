Britney Spears Fans Call Her out for Photoshopping Picture Wearing Iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit

Britney Spears recently shared an Instagram in which she was dressed in an outfit reminiscent of her iconic look in her “…Baby One More Time” music video, sharing the selfie after a day of shopping.

“I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!!” she wrote the post, which found her wearing a plaid skirt, white top tied at the waist and Birkenstock-like sandals. “Oh well ….. but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!!”

While some fans were quick to appreciate the callback to her debut single, others focused in on the fact that Spears likely did some photoshopping on the snap, with the chest of drawers behind her appearing suspiciously curved, with the distortion stemming from her waist.

“So skinny she bent the drawers,” one comment read. Someone else joked, “She is so skinny that she actually affects the furniture around her to make it looks skinny as well.”

“Oh my. Britney weren’t you just blaming paparazzi for photoshopping your image yet….,” wrote another fan, referring to Spears’ recent Instagram post in which she accused paparazzi of altering photos of her taken at the beach to make her appear larger.

In a video posted to her feed, the mom of two wore a crop top and low rise jeans and asked her followers, “Good morning, this is the day after me on my boat ride. Do I look any different today than yesterday?”

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi for selling your pic that they have messed with !!!!” she added in her caption. “This was all done within the same 17 hours !!!!”

The 37-year-old also aired her grievances with the paparazzi on her Instagram Story.

“A lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake,” she said. “But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?’”

“It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in,” Spears continued. “Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger [in the photos] than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @britneyspears