Britney Spears Shares Dreamy Pink Lingerie Photo On Social Media

Britney Spears has taken Instagram’s Throwback Thursday to a whole new level. The 35-year-old songstress took to social media sharing a pic of herself in pink lacy underwear. The background was a dreamlike haze and the starlets blonde locks flowed freely down the side of her face.

#tbt 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 18, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Spears kept the caption simple, writing, “TBT” and adding three pink bow emojis to match the sexy lingerie she wore.

Meanwhile, the pop princess flaunted her fit physique in a series of Instagram pics on Wednesday. Standing on a luxurious balcony, Spears modeled a sexy, fitted red mini-dress with off-the-shoulder bell sleeves.

Spears let her hair down for the impromptu photo shoot, and completed the look with a pair black platform heels.

“What’s your favorite color?” she captioned one of the pics of herself sporting an ear-to-ear grin.

Another image even featured a furry guest star — Spears’ adorable Yorkie dog!

