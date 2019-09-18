Britney Spears’ Dad Cleared of Child Abuse Charges

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has been cleared of child abuse charges after he allegedly broke down a door and violently shook the singer’s 13-year-old son Sean. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 17 that criminal charges would not be filed against Jamie, 67, as there was “insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed.”

At this time, neither Spears nor her father have addressed the most recent development, which stemmed from the alleged altercation late last month and prompted Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex and the father of her two children, to file a domestic violence restraining order.

According to the filing, Jamie and Sean became involved in an altercation while the teen was visiting his home. At some point during the visit, Jamie “flew off the handle” and Sean ran to his room in fear and locked the door. Jamie, however, broke down the door, put his hands on the teenager, and “violently shook” him.

“Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” a law enforcement source told Us Weekly. “Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious.”

Following the altercation, Spears reportedly removed her sons from her father’s presence and brought them home and Federline was called to pick them up. They then spent the night with their father. Federline and his attorney filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office the following day. A judge granted the restraining order in early September.

Amid the investigation, Jamie requested to relinquish his conservator status, citing personal health reasons. He was replaced as the singer’s conservator by her manager Jodi Montgomery. Although cleared of all charges, sources told The Blast that the investigation, which included interviews with all parties involved, could have “serious implications” in the ongoing conservatorship case.

The incident has also reportedly left Spears fearing that she will lose custody of her children. A source told Us Weekly that the singer was “furious” with her father, and “extremely distraught” over the matter. They added that Spears’ “biggest fear has always been losing custody of her boys,” with a second source claiming that she now “feels that Jamie may have put her in jeopardy as a result of his actions.”