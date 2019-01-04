Britney Spears Announces Hiatus From Las Vegas ‘Domination’ Residency Due to Father’s Health

Britney Spears has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to a family health matter, with the singer sharing the news on her social media accounts on Friday Jan. 4.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears wrote. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Louisiana native explained that her father, Jamie Spears, was recently hospitalized and while he is now recovering, she made the decision to cancel her residency to be there for him and her family.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” Spears revealed. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

Spears accompanied her emotional post with a photo of herself as a child with her parents, the singer dressed in a dance costume as her father stood behind her, a camera around his neck.

The 37-year-old’s “Domination” show, her second Las Vegas residency, was scheduled to begin on Feb. 13, 2019 at the Park Theater located in the Park MGM hotel and casino.

In a statement to Variety, the singer’s rep said that Spears is taking “an indefinite work hiatus putting her ‘Britney: Domination’ launch run at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort on hold until further notice. She has made this decision to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness.”

Jamie was rushed to the hospital two months ago after suffering a ruptured colon and underwent surgery, remaining in the hospital for 28 days. The statement shares that Jamie is now “recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The creative directors of “Domination,” Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo, shared on Twitter that they believe the show’s hiatus could be for six months to a year.

Could be 6mo to a year //t.co/VrGL4lfWU4 — Napoleon and Tabitha (@NAPPYTABS) January 4, 2019

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Spears said in the statement. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase and Ticketmaster customer service can also be contacted at at 800-745-3000.

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk