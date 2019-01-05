Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has Reportedly ‘Been Supportive’ During Father’s Health Battles

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari is standing by her as she struggles with her father Jamie Spears’ health battles.

The pop icon announced early Friday that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from performing as she took care of her family and ailing father, and Asghari is reportedly right by her side.

“Sam has been supportive through her dad’s health issues,” a source told Us Weekly of the personal trainer. “He treats her like a queen.”

The source added that even though the couple has been spending less time together as the “Womanizer” singer spends time with her family, Spears is “appreciative” he is there for her.

“Britney’s family has been her No. 1 priority over the past few months,” the source added. “Family is — and always has been — the most important thing to her. After all, her family was there for her when she needed them the most a decade ago.”

The report comes just a few hours after the “Toxic” songstress announced she would be postponing her second Las Vegas Residency, Britney: Domination, which was set to start Feb. 13, indefinitely in order to be by her father’s side.

“I will not be performing my new show Domination,” she wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of herself as a child standing in between Jamie and her mother, Lynne Spears. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first … and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

Jamie Spears was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas back in the October and was taken into emergency surgery after his colon spontaneously ruptured, according to a press release.

After a 28-day hospitalization, he was released to his home, where he is reportedly “gaining strength and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Britney and Asghari met on the set of the music video for single “Slumber Party” in October 2016 and have been dating ever since.

A source told the outlet at the time that the model has “become a stabilizing force in Britney’s life, without stifling her or trying to make her into someone she’s not. He accepts her for who she is, which has been a struggle for Britney in the past.”

The couple recently debunked possible engagement rumors, though as close as the couple is there are no wedding bells plans in the near future just yet.