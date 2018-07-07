Britney Spears and Her Boyfriend Goof off in Poolside Photo

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, are cooling off during the hottest time of year with a dip in the pool. The couple shared a fun photo on Friday while the sun toasted California.

“Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish?” Spears, 36, wrote alongside the photo, in which she made a fish face. She also added three clownfish emojis.

Asghari, 24, shared the same photo on his Instagram page. “Summer 18 with my princess,” he wrote.

A few hours after sharing the fun-in-the-sun picture, Spears shared an inspirational quote with her 20.1 million Instagram followers. “Keep your heels, head and standards high,” reads the message.

Spears will need the extra days of relaxation, since she is bringing her Las Vegas show Piece of Me on tour. On July 12 and 13, she plays MGM National Harbor in Maryland. She is also scheduled for a two-night stand at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on July 23 and 24. In August, she will tour through Europe and the U.K. before returning to the U.S.

Spears ended her original four-year run at the Planet Hollywood resort in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. But on June 30, the Mirror reported that Spears is in “advanced talks” to return to Vegas in 2019. This time, she will play at The Park Theater at The Monte Carlo.

If the deal goes through, she could be paid $500,000 per show, a $100,000 raise from her Planet Hollywood run. This would make her the highest-paid woman on the Las Vegas strip.

Spears and MGM Resorts have not commented on the rumors.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Spears’ original Vegas show grossed nearly $138 million. The final Planet Hollywood show alone grossed a record $1,172,200.

As for her relationship with Asghari, the two have been dating for over a year. They first met during the filming of Spears’ Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

“[Britney is] very happy in her relationship,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this year. “She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”

During a January radio interview, Spears admitted she did not call Asghari until five months after they met.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Spears has been married twice before. She infamously married childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 before it was annulled. She was also married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, and shares two sons with Federline, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

Photo credit: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD