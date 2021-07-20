Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Car Accident Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

✖

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, got into a fender bender on Monday. The Blast reported that he crashed his Jeep into another vehicle in the Los Angeles area. The report comes on the heels of rumors that Spears and Asghari are engaged. Of course, it also comes amid the singer's legal battle concerning her conservatorship.

Asghari reportedly chronicled what happened on his Instagram Story. He explained that he was at fault for the accident and no one was injured. The accident, which took place ten minutes away from Spears' house, involved him crashing his Jeep into a woman's Saturn. The actor shared that his Jeep is only a few weeks old, making the incident all the more unfortunate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Not only did he open up about the accident, but he also shared his tip for how to get rid of bad luck. He then showcased how to do so on his Instagram Story, performing the action in Spears' driveway. In a video, Asghari explains that you need to place an egg behind the wheel of your car and then slowly back up over it. The 27-year-old then urged his followers to "stay safe."

As previously mentioned, this news comes amid rumors that Asghari and Spears are engaged. On Sunday, the two went through the drive-thru of a Starbucks in the Los Angeles area. As Spears went to grab her coffee, you could see a diamond that appeared to be on her ring finger. Neither Spears nor Asghari have addressed the engagement rumors. However, during Spears' conservatorship hearing in June, she did express a desire to get married and start a family with her longtime boyfriend.

During the trial, Spears got to speak out for the first time in years about the conservatorship. The "Piece of Me" singer made a number of serious claims about the conservatorship situation, which prevents her from making any major decisions about her personal life or her finances. She claimed that the conservatorship was preventing her from having children and getting married. Spears alleged, "I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children." At the moment, Spears is trying to make a series of changes in regards to the conservatorship. In particular, she has been trying to get her father, Jamie Spears, removed as the conservator of her estate. But, that has not come to pass yet.