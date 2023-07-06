Britney Spears Allegedly Slapped in the Face by NBA Security, Files Police Report

Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted when a member of NBA rookie star Victor Wembanyama's security team slapped her in the face, according to TMZ. The incident happened at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel on Wednesday night. She was with her husband, Sam Asghari and two other people when she was swarmed by fans. The 41-year-old singer and dancer then spotted Wenbanyama after entering the restaurant and reportedly went over to him and asked if they could take a photo together. Spears tapped Wembanyama on his back, and that's when the director of team security of the San Antonio Spurs — the team that drafted him last month — allegedly slapped her, causing her to fall and the ground and knocking her glasses off.

Following the incident, Spears went to her table, and TMZ said the security member came over to the table and apologized. "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans," he told Spears who accepted his apology. The outlet was also told that when the security member slapped her, he didn't know who she was.

It was reported the man who allegedly slapped spears is Damian Smith. Spears did file a police report, but the incident is not being handled as a criminal matter since police determine that Smith was defending Wembanyana and not trying to hurt Spears.

Wembanyama who was selected No. 1 overall by the Spurs in the NBA draft, has yet to play in the NBA game but has become a star due to him being one of the top prospects in NBA history since LeBron James came into the league. He will take part in the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas and tickets for the Spurs' first Summer League game are sold out. The 19-year-old previously played in France and was named MVP, Best Scorer and Best Defender in Pro A last season.

"I'm going to play at least one or two games," Wembanyama said about his expectations for summer league, per ESPN. "I don't know how it works yet. How many minutes I'm going to play. But I know I'm going to have a big role and it's going to be intense. I can't wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time."