Britney Spears Allegedly Entered Mental Health Facility Against Her Will

The story behind Britney Spears‘ stay at a mental facility, and the postponement of her second Las Vegas show, might have more layers than originally announced.

New details released by a former paralegal working under Spears’ conservatorship claims the pop star has actually been at the facility since mid-January and being held against her will, after she reportedly stopped taking her medication.

In a voicemail released by the popular Britney’s Gram podcast in a special episode released two days ahead of schedule, an unnamed paralegal claims Spears’ Domination Las Vegas residency was postponed after Jamie Spears found out his daughter was not taking her medication as prescribed.

“…I used to be a paralegal for an attorney that worked with Britney’s conservatorship and what is happening is… disturbing to say the least,” a man, whom the hosts later revealed they had confirmed his identity, said. “Basically, Britney was in rehearsals for Domination, they came to Jamie’s attention that Britney was not taking her medication as prescribed. She was missing a lot of doses and full-on not taking them.”

After a doctor’s visit led to prescribing new pills for the pop star, Spears reportedly refused to take the new medication as well. Her decision led Jamie to make an ultimatum: either she took her prescriptions or he would pull his support from the show.

“Britney refused so he kept his word and pulled his support and he verbatim said ‘blame it on my illness,’” the paralegal said on the voicemail. “And that’s when we get the January Instagram.”

The insider then claimed Jamie made the decision to send Spears to the mental facility after she kept refusing to follow directions, only to be photographed driving with boyfriend Sam Asghari, breaking yet another one of her father’s rules.

“Britney has been in the mental facility since mid-January,” the source said. “Of course, the statement said she has been there since last week, that is not true. She has been there since mid-January. And there’s no timeline… I haven’t worked at the… firm [for two weeks] but there is no end date, particularly in sight for this stay at this mental facility to end.”

“She did not want to go… I, of course am just a paralegal I never spoke with her, but from what I understood, this was not a decision she made at all,” he added, ending the voicemail.

The insider’s claims on the podcast have struck a nerve with fans, who were confused at the timing of Spears’ announcement given her father had been sick for months before she decided not to move forward with the Domination residency. Many have taken to social media with the hashtag, #FreeBritney, to advocate for her to be released from the facility.

The source further claimed in a follow-up interview with podcast hosts that the situation with Spears’ hospital stay got so bad, it led to co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, suddenly quitting the job.

News of Spears’ stay at a mental health facility first surfaced in early April, with sources claiming the singer checked herself in to have some time for herself in the midst of her father’s health problems.

Spears’ representatives have not issued a statement about the Britney’s Gram report as of press time.