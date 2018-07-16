Peek Inside Britney Spears’ Family Getaway to This Dreamy $30 Million Airbnb

Britney Spears knows how to celebrate her time off.

The pop star has reportedly spent the holidays, including Valentine’s in total pop princess fashion with a $30 million villa in Malibu, courtesy of Airbnb, vacationing with her sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, and boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The Mediterranean-style villa boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a theater room, gym, jacuzzi, infinity pool and more five-star amenities.

Want a peek inside? Start the slideshow to check out the larger-than-life photos!

Britney and family were thrilled to spend some time in this five-bedroom, six-bathroom villa following a slew of Piece of Me show dates in Vegas. She gave fans a quick tour of the gorgeous Malibu home on Instagram, captioning the vid ‘a touch of heaven.’

The interior of this fun getaway spot is perfectly suited for the flashy performer. (We spy sequins on the pillows!)

If Britney, her sons and her dancer boyfriend broke into one of those dance parties they love so much, this would be the ultimate place to have one!

The “Slumber Party” single is certainly getting her wish in this gorgeous bedroom!

Though this resort-style home included a theater room, gym, grill and massive patio, Brit and her bunch spent most of their time outside. She shared photos of her family in home’s Jacuzzi and infinity pool, which overlooks the Pacific ocean.

If you want to stay in the stunning home, it doesn’t come cheap. The rental costs $7,500 per night for a four-night minimum stay.