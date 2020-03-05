Brie and Nikki Bella ‘Terrified’ of Coronavirus Amid Pregnancies

Brie Bella and twin sister Nikki Bella are both currently pregnant, and the Nikki admitted on an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, March 3 that she and her sister are worried about the coronavirus due to their pregnancies.

“We’re terrified,” Nikki said, explaining that she had gotten Influenza B early in her pregnancy and “I never have gotten the flu.”

“It was terrifying and it was terrible,” she said. “I remember telling Brie that I’d rather break my neck again than ever get the flu, and now that this is happening, I just know… even being pregnant, our systems are lower, we can catching things a lot easier, and I just encourage people, if you’re sick, stay at home.”

Nikki is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Brie is pregnant with her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The two sisters are due less than two weeks apart. On Feb. 24, Brie revealed that she was 18 weeks pregnant and Nikki shared that she was 16 and a half weeks at the time.

The coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization in late January. The virus originated in China and has quickly spread, reaching over 70 countries. It poses the most risk to those who have weakened immune systems, including the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that over 95,000 people have fallen ill and at least 3,246 people have died, all but 265 in mainland China.

Major events are being canceled in the coming months including fashion shows, festivals and concerts. Mariah Carey announced on Wednesday that she would be rescheduling a Hawaii show planned for next week in November, and Avril Lavigne recently revealed that she will no longer be taking her upcoming tour to Asia in April. Other artists that have made similar decisions include Khalid, Green Day and BTS.

Experts say that the four biggest factors when it comes to the spread of the virus include how close you get, how long you are near the infected person, whether that person projects viral droplets on you and how often you touch your face.

Recommendations to help prevent spreading infection include washing your hands, keeping your distance from those who are sick and preparing and communicating with your family in regards to evacuations, resources and supplies.

