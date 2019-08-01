Brie Larson Spotted Smooching New Beau Elijah Allan-Blitz

It looks like Captain Marvel‘s enjoying a brand-new romance. Brie Larson was spotted locking lips with actor and director Elijah Allan-Blitz in the parking lot of Erewhon market in Calabasas, California, after shopping for groceries together.

Larson, who wore a colorful yellow and orange sundress and bright yellow sandals, laid a kiss on her new beau, who donned a low-key white T-shirt, denim jeans and beige boots. They were also seen kissing while walking the aisles of the natural foods grocery store before they drove over to a Malibu local theater.

See the photos published by Entertainment Tonight here.

The new relationship comes a few months after Larson, 29, called off her engagement to musician Alex Greenwald in January. The two had been engaged since May of 2016 and were dating since 2013.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told PEOPLE of the breakup. Details as to what led the couple to call off their engagement were not revealed.

Back in 2016, Larson gave the Phantom Planet musician a shoutout during her acceptance speech for Best Actress in Room at the Academy Awards. “Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she said at the time of her Room co-star. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you, the whole thing!”

Before getting the special mention during her Oscars speech, Larson previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“He’s the other half of the equation – how can you explain support? I mean, it goes beyond anything. He’s just my person, he’s my best friend,” Larson said at the time.

The couple’s last red carpet appearance was at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in April 2018.

Meanwhile, Allan-Blitz, 32, was previously linked to NCIS star Maria Bello in 2016, although the duo never confirmed their relationship status. Allan-Blitz is known for his appearances in The Shield, and has also directed and produced the short film Take Every Wave: Laird in VR.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty