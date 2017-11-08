The Cutest Photos of Brie Bella’s Daughter Birdie Joe

Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) welcomed their first child, daughter Birdie Joe, in May, and the new mom has been gushing over her baby girl ever since — and with good reason!

Little Birdie has quickly stolen the hearts of Bella’s family and friends alike, and the infant’s adorable face and big blue eyes make it easy to crown her one of the cutest WWE babies around. Whether she’s hanging with her parents or relaxing with a toy or two, Birdie Joe is already making her mark on social media.

Scroll through to see just a few of baby Birdie’s cutest snaps.

Bonding with mom

Birdie and her mom are an inseparable pair, and Bella often shares photos of the pair just hanging out at home in Phoenix or traveling around the country to build the Bella brand.

my mini ✨wait till you see the pics we just took!! A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

How we roll to LA!!! ?? A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Dad’s mini-me

Fans have noticed that Birdie’s coloring seems to take after her dad’s, and it’s clear Bryan is enamored with his mini-me, with Bella often sharing the duo’s adorable daddy-daughter moments on Instagram.

My hearts ❤️❤️ A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

? #family A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Auntie love

Bella’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, was in the delivery room with her sister instantly developed a close bond with Birdie. While Nikki doesn’t live in Phoenix, she often visits, sharing plenty of sweet Instagram photos with her niece each time.

Birdie & Coco love ❤️ Mornings are so complete with this one. A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

My Birdie Girl ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

The People’s Eyebrow

As a bonus, here’s a shot of Birdie doing her version of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s famous eyebrow raise, because it’s too cute not to share.

Johnson even responded to the snap, tweeting, “Birdie’s beautiful! And way better than my eyebrow could ever hope to be. That is of course if my eyebrow were capable of emotions.”

The @therock has nothing on my Birdie’s eye brows!!! A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

