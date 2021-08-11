Brendan Fraser's Teary-Eyed Reaction to Fans' Support Has the Internet Cheering Him Even Harder

Brendan Fraser recently teared up during an interview, after he learned how much fans support he has, and now the Internet is cheering him on even harder. Fraser was a huge Hollywood star throughout the '90s and into the 2000s, but was had been out of the limelight for much of the past decade. A large part of his decline in work, he's said, was due to a number of personal issues that began after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by the former president of the Holly Foreign Press Association.

In recent years he has been appearing in big projects again, and is currently featured in a new movie title Killing of the Flower Moon. The film is directed by Martin Scorcese and co-stars Leonard DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. While discussing the film with TikToker LittleLottieCosplay, Fraser noted how nervous he was to be in a movie with the major A-list stars and filmmaker. "The internet is so behind you! We're so supportive," the interviewer kindly replied to Fraser's hesitation.

She added, "There are so many people out there who love you, and we're rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do next." The sweet and thoughtful words brought tears to Fraser's eyes, and he expressed his gratitude by tipping his hat and saying, "Shucks ma'am," after taking a drink of water. The video clip struck a chord with social media users and may are taking to Twitter to comment how much more they love and support Fraser for his reaction to the comments. Scroll down to see the video and read what fans are saying!