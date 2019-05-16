‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Isaac Kappy Dead at 42 After Jumping off Bridge

Actor Isaac Kappy, who had small roles in the films Thor, Terminator Salvation and the AMC series Breaking Bad, died Monday. He was 42.

Kappy reportedly jumped to his death from a bridge in Bellemont, Arizona, a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to Deadline.

The Arizona Daily Sun, which was first to report Kappy’s death, reported that the actor jumped from the Transwestern Road bridge onto Interstate 40, and was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Nearby motorists reportedly got out of their vehicles and tried to “physically restrain” Kappy, but they were unable to stop him from jumping. No one else was injured; the investigation into the incident has reportedly been closed.

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to his IMDb page, Kappy lived in New Mexico and had written two short films.

Kappy’s final and seemingly only Instagram post warns, “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect.” The post, which is a screenshot of a lengthy note, reads: “I have come to some stark revelations about my character. You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. I HAVE NOT been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life.”

“And while it’s true I have spent many, many hours of research and disseminating information about bad actors, I have had SO LITTLE CARE and introspection of MY OWN actions. It is a testament to my sheer arrogance that I had not come to these revelations sooner.

“And while it’s true I have outed many pedophiles that were former FRIENDS, I remained in their sphere for much longer than I should have, and attempted to gain from them AFTER I knew about their actions,” he wrote, in part.

“To the MANY people I have acted abusively towards, I am very sorry. To my former friends I have used and betrayed, I am sorry. To those I have decided, I am sorry, although I must say, in my SHEER ARROGANCE, I did not even realize that I had been the bad actor all along.”

“See the light in others,” he wrote toward the end of his ominous, rambling message. “This lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you. I will be using the remainder of my time on earth to atone for my transgressions, and to seek the light within, in others and myself.”

Last August, Kappy was under police investigation for allegedly stalking and harassing Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant, an investigation which came days after he threatened a shootout with police in a tweet. In July 2018, Kappy accused the Family Guy actor of pedophilia.

Additionally, TMZ reported at the time that Kappy allegedly grabbed and choked 21-year-old Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, by the throat last year at a game night party.