Brandy Paying Five-Figure Sum to Settle Lawsuit, But It Could Still Cost Her Even More

Brandy is ready to move past the discrimination lawsuit filed by her former housekeeper. This past Spring, the Moesha alum was accused of firing her longtime housekeeper, with the former employee alleging Brandy told her she was too old. The Queens star also reportedly hadn't properly compensated for her work. TMZ reported that the woman, who says she is over 60-years-old, was let go from the team in Feb. 2022 after Brandy told her she no longer wanted an "older" housekeeper. She said she'd worked for Brandy from 2002 until the day she was fired. The woman claimed that she was not paid for her final two days of work and requested back pay and more. For her work, the woman claimed she earned $125 a day at Brandy's Calabasas mansion. She sought more than $250,000 in damages. Brandy has offered up a settlement.

Radar Online reports that Brandy has agreed to pay $40k to end the battle. The 5-figure deal was revealed as the housekeeper's lawyers are demanding an additional $87,445 in attorney fees. "Lipeles Law Group was able to secure a $40,000 settlement for our client within 6 months of filing the complaint," the firm wrote of the settlement. The singer denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said the housekeeper was never an employee but was working as an independent contractor.

Regarding the additional legal fees, her legal team writes: "[The former housekeeper's] counsel only seeks a fair recovery for the time, risk, and effort spent in representing its client and now seeks an award of attorney's fees and costs in the amount of $87,445.89." A judge has yet to rule on such.

During the deposition, Brandy wasn't the only one deposed. Her brother Ray J also had to participate. Her counsel added that she "is not demanding 100% of the fees it incurred in this lawsuit; only those fees that directly pertained to attorney and paralegal work and only those fees that pertained to the matter upon which judgment was entered. Plaintiff's counsel deleted any fees incurred performing administrative or clerical tasks."