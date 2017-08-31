‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Real Housewives of Dallas cast member Brandi Redmond revealed to her friend Stephanie Hollman on Monday’s episode of the Bravo hit that she had suffered a miscarriage, sharing the news as the two women reunited after four months of not speaking.

Redmond, who is mom to two daughters, told Hollman that she had had a miscarriage while the women were apart, and that the miscarriage had added stress to her marriage with husband Bryan.

“It’s okay, I’m okay — I promise,” she said through tears “We just don’t talk about it.”

Hollman was clearly affected by the news, embracing her friend while holding back tears.

“I feel so sad for you,” she said. “We missed out on so much. Like, big things.”

During their sit-down, the women also discussed what led to the pause on their friendship, with Redmond telling Holland she was upset that the blonde mom of two had talked about her

“Stephanie has spoken out negatively about my family on many occasions. She was putting her society life before our friendship and then finally I cut her off,” Redmond explained in a sit-down interview.

Redmond made sure to tell Holland specific things she had done that hurt her, including calling Redmond’s marriage “a slow motion car crash” in a blog and confirming reports that Redmond’s two young daughters had been kicked out of their Catholic school after officials saw Redmond’s behavior on the show.

Holland, in turn, shared that she was upset with Redmond for ignoring her.

“This is a very easy conversation that could have happened, Brandi,” she said. “If this hurt you I wish you could have told me back then. This was forever ago.”

“All I’ve wanted to do is apologize and I’ve called you numerous times,” she continued. “I don’t want you to fight with me, I’m sorry if I hurt you. But you hurt me too. I feel like you just threw me away like a piece of trash. I really do. I’m just saying, take ownership in what you do. You totally blocked me.”

In the end, the two women owned up to their mistakes and vowed to move forward together.

“Yeah, I’m not doing this again,” Hollman joked. “Clearly I need to show up at your house with a bottle of wine and sit on your doorstep the next time this happens. It’s going to be fine.”

